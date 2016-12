At Houlton, Sj Henderson had 2 goals and 2 assists in leading the Blackhawks past Presque Isle.

Josh Malone, Brandon Dunn, Jamie Palmer, Drew Marino, and Garrett Perkins added a goal apiece for the winners Ian Neureuther had 12 saves on 14 shots.

Riley Kinney and Connor Demerchant scored for Presque Isle while Tom Patenaude had 2 assists. Andre Daigle stopped 27 of 34 shots.