At Gardiner, the No. 10 Presque Isle Wildcats took advantage of some slippery field conditions to score four unearned runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings en route to the victory over the No. 7 Gardiner Tigers.

Jonah Hudson earned the pitching win for the Wildcats, now 9-8. Jake Kinney contributed with a double and two singles.

Ryan Kelley sparked the Tigers with two singles and a sacrifice fly. Gardiner finished with an 11-6 record while Presque Isle advanced to the quarterfinal round.