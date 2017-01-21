At Dover-Foxcroft, Jonah Hudson recorded 15 points as the Wildcats downed Foxcroft.

Bradley Kinney added 13 points for Presque Isle.

Phil Pleninger had 10 points for the Ponies.

Presque Isle: Bonville, Beaulieu, Guerrette 3-0-8, Oellette, J. Kinney 2-2-6, Tompkins, Hudson 6-1-15, Kinney 5-3-13, Dumais 3-2-8, Stewart 2-1-5, Cash 1-2-4, Cyr 1-0-2

Foxcroft: Clawson, Pleninger 4-0-10, Richard 2-3-7, Smith 4-0-8, Reed 1-0-2, Niles, Spooner, Dyer 4-0-8, Dankert, Marsh, Santagata 3-0-6, Laffin

Presque Isle 20 33 47 61

Foxcroft 10 25 33 41

3-pt goals: Guerrette 2, Hudson 4; Pleninger 2