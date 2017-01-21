At Dover-Foxcroft, Abigail Simpson tallied 18 points as Foxcroft edged Presque Isle.
Allie Bourget added 13 points for the Ponies.
Emily Wheaton paced Presque Isle with 22 points while Skylar Vogel added 12.
Presque Isle: Michaud, Wheaton 8-0-22, Boone, Rodriquez, Kealey 3-0-9, Lagerstrom 1-0-3, Kingsbury 1-0-3, Vogel 6-0-12, Thompson
Foxcroft: Al. Bourget 5-0-13, Ab. Bourget 4-0-9, Seavey, Ewer, Nelson, Bickford 3-0-7, Mikoud, Beaudry 2-0-4, Simpson 9-0-18
Presque Isle 9 29 37 49
Foxcroft 8 20 34 51
3-point goals: Wheaton 6, Healey 3, Lagerstrom, Kingsbury; Alli Bourget 3, Abbi Bourget, Bickford