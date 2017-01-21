GIRLS BASKETBALL

Presque Isle 49 at Foxcroft 51

Jan. 21, 2017, at 3:05 p.m.

At Dover-Foxcroft, Abigail Simpson tallied 18 points as Foxcroft edged Presque Isle.

Allie Bourget added 13 points for the Ponies.

Emily Wheaton paced Presque Isle with 22 points while Skylar Vogel added 12.

Presque Isle: Michaud, Wheaton 8-0-22, Boone, Rodriquez, Kealey 3-0-9, Lagerstrom 1-0-3, Kingsbury 1-0-3, Vogel 6-0-12, Thompson

Foxcroft: Al. Bourget 5-0-13, Ab. Bourget 4-0-9, Seavey, Ewer, Nelson, Bickford 3-0-7, Mikoud, Beaudry 2-0-4, Simpson 9-0-18

Presque Isle 9 29 37 49

Foxcroft  8 20 34 51

3-point goals: Wheaton 6, Healey 3, Lagerstrom, Kingsbury; Alli Bourget 3, Abbi Bourget, Bickford

 

