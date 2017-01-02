At Fort Kent, Bradley Kinney’s 16 points helped spark the Wildcats past the Warriors.

Jake Kinney netted 14 points for Presque Isle (5-1), which recieved 12 points from Jonah Hudson and nine from Patrick Cash.

Jacob Daigle led Fort Kent (2-4) with 11 points while Jace Rocheleau and Caleb Delisle each tallied 10.

Presque Isle: B. Kinney 8-0-16, J. Kinney 7-0-14, Hudson 5-1-12, Cash 3-3-9, Cyr 4-0-8, Stewart 2-2-6, Ouellette 2-0-5, Rice 2-0-4, Beaulieu 1-0-2, Bonville, Tompkins, Dumais

Fort Kent: Daigle 4-3-11, Rocheleau 3-3-10, Delisle 3-2-10, Soucy 2-0-4, Chasse 1-0-2, Hills 1-0-2, Charette 1-0-2, Ouellette 1-0-2, Schlott, Pettingill, Paradis

Presque Isle 19 36 58 76

Fort Kent 6 14 26 43

3-pt. goals: Hudson, Ouellette; Delisle 2, Rocheleau

JV: Presque Isle 63-32