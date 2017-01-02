BOYS BASKETBALL

Presque Isle 76 at Fort Kent 43

Jan. 02, 2017, at 9:11 p.m.

At Fort Kent, Bradley Kinney’s 16 points helped spark the Wildcats past the Warriors.

Jake Kinney netted 14 points for Presque Isle (5-1), which recieved 12 points from Jonah Hudson and nine from Patrick Cash.

Jacob Daigle led Fort Kent (2-4) with 11 points while Jace Rocheleau and Caleb Delisle each tallied 10.

Presque Isle: B. Kinney 8-0-16, J. Kinney 7-0-14, Hudson 5-1-12, Cash 3-3-9, Cyr 4-0-8, Stewart 2-2-6, Ouellette 2-0-5, Rice 2-0-4, Beaulieu 1-0-2, Bonville, Tompkins, Dumais

Fort Kent: Daigle 4-3-11, Rocheleau 3-3-10, Delisle 3-2-10, Soucy 2-0-4, Chasse 1-0-2, Hills 1-0-2, Charette 1-0-2, Ouellette 1-0-2, Schlott, Pettingill, Paradis

Presque Isle 19 36 58 76

Fort Kent 6 14 26 43

3-pt. goals: Hudson, Ouellette; Delisle 2, Rocheleau

JV: Presque Isle 63-32

View stories by school

  1. What to expect from LePage’s last Maine budget proposalWhat to expect from LePage’s last Maine budget proposal
  2. Police identify woman charged with New Year’s day stabbing in PortlandPolice identify woman charged with New Year’s day stabbing in Portland
  3. New Year’s morning stabbing on Munjoy Hill in PortlandNew Year’s morning stabbing on Munjoy Hill in Portland
  4. Phippsburg man in custody following overnight standoff
  5. Maine’s first baby of 2017 arrives in Lewiston at 3 minutes after midnightMaine’s first baby of 2017 arrives in Lewiston at 3 minutes after midnight