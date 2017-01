At Central, Sydney Allen scored 17 points and went 6-for-6 from the foul line in overtime to lift Central past Presque Isle.

Allen also had four assist and three steals for the Red Devils. Libby Cook added 9 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Emily Smith tallied nine points and 11 boards. Abi Allen also had nine points, including four in overtime.

Emily Wheaton scored 26 points for Preque Isle..

Presque Isle 14 25 31 37 42

Central 13 20 30 37 47

JV: Presque Isle 43-36