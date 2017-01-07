At Corinth, Andrew Speed scored 14 points to lead the Red Devils past the Wildcats.

Caleb Shaw added 13 points for Central, and Micah Ward chipped in with 11.

Bradley Kinney scored a game-high 21 points for the Wildcats.

Presque Isle: J. Bonville, J. Beaulieu, G. Guerette, C. Rice, M. Ouellette, J. Kinney 2-0-4, E. Tompkins 3-0-9, J. Hudson 1-0-2, B. Kinney, 9-3-21, J. Dumais 1-0-2, G. Stewart 3-0-6, P. Cash, T. Cyr

Central: A. Speed 5-0-14, C. Shaw 6-1-13, M. Ward 4-0-11, D. Ham, J. Doucette 3-0-6, Gray 3-2-9, E. Mailman 3-0-6

Presque Isle: 15 27 37 44

Central: 17 37 46 59

JV: Central 46-44