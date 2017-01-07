BOYS BASKETBALL

Presque Isle 44 at Central 59

Jan. 07, 2017, at 8:02 p.m.

At Corinth, Andrew Speed scored 14 points to lead the Red Devils past the Wildcats.

Caleb Shaw added 13 points for Central, and Micah Ward chipped in with 11.

Bradley Kinney scored a game-high 21 points for the Wildcats.

Presque Isle: J. Bonville, J. Beaulieu, G. Guerette, C. Rice, M. Ouellette, J. Kinney 2-0-4, E. Tompkins 3-0-9, J. Hudson 1-0-2, B. Kinney, 9-3-21, J. Dumais 1-0-2, G. Stewart 3-0-6, P. Cash, T. Cyr

Central: A. Speed 5-0-14, C. Shaw 6-1-13, M. Ward 4-0-11, D. Ham, J. Doucette 3-0-6, Gray 3-2-9, E. Mailman 3-0-6

Presque Isle: 15 27 37 44

Central: 17 37 46 59

JV: Central 46-44

View stories by school

  1. LePage budget would cut 500 state jobs, shift Maine to flat tax by 2020LePage budget would cut 500 state jobs, shift Maine to flat tax by 2020
  2. Union: State workers warned about layoffs ahead of LePage budget releaseUnion: State workers warned about layoffs ahead of LePage budget release
  3. ‘The ice is very treacherous,’ Maine Game Warden warns‘The ice is very treacherous,’ Maine Game Warden warns
  4. Connecticut man, two Bangor residents arrested in heroin-cocaine bustConnecticut man, two Bangor residents arrested in heroin-cocaine bust
  5. Kittery Trading Post faces lawsuit by Colorado knife maker