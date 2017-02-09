BOYS BASKETBALL

Presque Isle 62 at Caribou 46

Feb. 09, 2017, at 9:46 p.m.

At Caribou, Brad Kinney tallied 23 points as Presque Isle rolled.

Griffin Guerrette added 19 points and Jason Dumais 10 for the Wildcats.

Parker Deprey scored 15 points and Alex Bouchard had 11 points for Caribou.

Presque Isle: Guerrette 5-9-19, Kinney 3-2-8,  Hudson 1-0-2, Kinney 10-3-23, Dumais 5-0-10, Bonville , Carter, Ouellette, Tompkins

Caribou: Bouchard 4-0-11, Caverhill, Berkoski, Paul 2-3-7, Hand 1-0-2, Rosado 1-0-2, Curtis, Findlen 4-1-9, Marrero, Deprey 5-2-15

Presque Isle: 15 24 48 62

Caribou: 8 22 31 46

3-pt. goals: Bouchard, Deprey 3

