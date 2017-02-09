At Caribou, Emily Lagerstrom tallied 16 points as Presque Isle pulled away for the win.

Emily Wheaton added 14 points for the Wildcats.

Gabrielle Marquis scored 19 points for Caribou.

Presque Isle: Koch, Michaud 4-1-9, Wheaton 6-0-14, Skidgel 1-1-3, Moreau , Boone 2-0-5, Rodriguez , Haley, Lagerstrom 5-3-16, Jandreau, Kingsbury 2-0-5, Vogel 1-0-2, Thompson

Caribou: Thornton, Doucette 1-0-2, McLaughlin 1-0-3, Skidgel, Rodriguez, Marquis 7-2-19, Espling 3-0-6, Stratton, Soucy 1-2-4, Gerakaris 3-0-6, Clark 1-2-4

Presque Isle: 10 23 44 54

Caribou: 10 21 33 44

3-pt. goals: Wheaton 2, Boone, Lagerstrom 3, Kingsbury; McLaughlin, Marquis 3