At Caribou, Emily Lagerstrom tallied 16 points as Presque Isle pulled away for the win.
Emily Wheaton added 14 points for the Wildcats.
Gabrielle Marquis scored 19 points for Caribou.
Presque Isle: Koch, Michaud 4-1-9, Wheaton 6-0-14, Skidgel 1-1-3, Moreau , Boone 2-0-5, Rodriguez , Haley, Lagerstrom 5-3-16, Jandreau, Kingsbury 2-0-5, Vogel 1-0-2, Thompson
Caribou: Thornton, Doucette 1-0-2, McLaughlin 1-0-3, Skidgel, Rodriguez, Marquis 7-2-19, Espling 3-0-6, Stratton, Soucy 1-2-4, Gerakaris 3-0-6, Clark 1-2-4
Presque Isle: 10 23 44 54
Caribou: 10 21 33 44
3-pt. goals: Wheaton 2, Boone, Lagerstrom 3, Kingsbury; McLaughlin, Marquis 3