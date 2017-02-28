At the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer, the Witches used a five-goal scoring outburst in the second period to down the

Wildcats.

Brewer’s offense was led by senior Tyler Hersey with two goals and an assist. Zac Duncan added a goal and an assist, as did

Josh Pellegrino, Jack Watkins and Trey Baker.

The Witches other goals were scored by Jordan Parkhurst, Brandon Cook and Kirk Small. Ben Byorak contributed with an assist, as well as Trey Wood, Marty Hewes, Zach Steiger, Riley Kenney and Josh Hart.

Brewer goaltenders Drew Baker and Konlon Kilroy combined to save 20 Presque Isle shots in the shutout.

Presque Isle goalies Andre Daigle and Bryce Bonville combined to save 37 of 46 Brewer shots.

With the win, the Brewer Witches advance to the Class B North semifinals against Old Towon-Orono at Colby College on Saturday.

Presque Isle: 0 0 0 — 0

Brewer: 1 5 3 — 9