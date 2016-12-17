At Brewer, Tyler Hersey and Zac Duncan each had two goals while Duncan also dished out an assist as Brewer defeated Presque Isle.

Trey Wood, Brandon Cook, Marty Hewes and Trey Baker added goals for the Witches. Hersey also handed out three assists while Hewes, Cook, Trye Baker, Kyle Webb, Josh Pellegrino and Riley Kenney all had an assist. Drew Baker made 22 saves on 23 shots.

Thomas Patenaude scored the goal for Presque Isle, with Jake Stevens and Denny Young assisting. Andie Daigle and Bryce Bonville combined for 39 saves on 47 shots.