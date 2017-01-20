GORHAM, Maine — Junior Shannon Hickey (Arlington, Mass.) scored the only goal of the game with 34.1 seconds remaining in overtime to give the visiting Plymouth State University Panthers a 1-0 victory over the University of Southern Maine Huskies in New England Hockey Conference women’s action Friday at the USM Ice Arena.

The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Panthers, and improved their overall record to 6-9-1 and 3-6-0 in conference play. The Huskies dropped their second straight overtime decision to fall to 4-11-0 overall and 2-6-0 in NEHC games.

With the seconds ticking down in the five-minute overtime session, Hickey took a centering pass from sophomore Kelsey Roy (Ft. Collins, Colo.) at the left of the USM goal and buried her shot into the open side. The goal was the sixth of the season for Hickey. Senior Haley Branovan (Canandaigua, N.Y.) also picked up an assist on the play.

The game was a battle of the two goaltenders as USM sophomore Britney Evangelista (North Smithfield, R.I.) and PSU sophomore Emelie Lindqvist (Gulleråsen, Sweden) matched save for save through 64 minutes. Lindqvist finished with 16 saves to record her second shutout of the season, and the sixth of her career. Evangelista stopped 28 shots at the other end.

Plymouth State finished the game with a 29-16 edge in shots on goal. PSU went 0 for 3 on the power play while USM was 0 for 1.