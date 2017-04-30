LEWISTON, Maine — The Bates baseball team hosted the Plymouth State Panthers on Sunday for a Senior Day doubleheader at Leahey Field, with the Bobcats dropping game one 7-1 and prevailing 1-0 in game two.

The Bobcats (14-12) continue their preparation for the NESCAC Championships with a visit to Maine-Farmington on Tuesdayfor a 6:00 p.m. first pitch.

Game One: Plymouth State 7, Bates 1 (7 innings)

The Panthers scored six runs in the top of the seventh to pull away late for a 7-1 victory over the Bobcats in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Until the seventh, game one was a classic pitchers’ duel between Bates first-year Nolan Collins (Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.) and Plymouth State’s Connor MacRae.

Collins (0-3) surrendered a run in the first but settled down after that. Josh Goulet got the Panther offense going with a double to left center leading off the game. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Ryan Richard ground out to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

On Senior Day, senior John Dinucci (West Hartford, Conn.) showed off his arm when James Garnett singled down the left field line. Garnett tried to advance to second and Dinucci threw him out.

Senior captain Brendan Fox (West Hartford, Conn.) singled with two outs in the first but got left stranded.

Nate Frederick singled to start the second for the Panthers. Two outs later, Collins picked him off to end the inning. Collins continued his strong outing by striking out the side in the third.

In the top of the fourth, the Panthers put runners at first and third with nobody out on a walk and a single. They attempted to pull off a double steal but junior catcher Reed Mszar (Manassas, Va.) made a perfect throw toward second that Fox cut off. He fired home to get the runner trying to score for the first out of the inning. Collins picked off the other running try to steal third and struck out Jarek Krajewski to end the inning.

The Bobcats’ best opportunity to tie the game came in the bottom of the sixth. First-year Pat Beaton (West Newbury, Mass.) delivered a pinch hit single to start the inning. Junior Connor DiVincenzo (Westwood, Mass.) pinch ran and the Bobcats bunted him to second. Senior captain Ryan McCarthy (Plaistow, N.H.) got hit by a pitch but MacRae (1-1) struck out Fox for the second out of the inning.

Alex Larson entered the game and got the next batter to ground out, ending the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Richard and Garnett got the Plymouth State offense going with a single and a walk respectively. Krajewski singled in Richard, chasing Collins from the game.

A walk loaded the bases and Ryan Boldwin singled in two runs to make the score 4-0 in favor of the Panthers. Another walk reloaded the bases and one out later pinch hitter Mitch Sytulek singled in another run. A pair of bases loaded walks made the score 7-0.

The Bobcats got on the board in the bottom half of the frame. Sophomore Dan Trulli (Melrose, Mass.) reached on a dropped third strike. He advanced to second a ground ball and moved to third when first-year Kyle Carter (Plantation, Fla.) singled to center.

First-year Jack Arend (Newfields, N.H.) pinch hit for Mszar and blooped a ball into shallow center that got misplayed by Plymouth State’s shortstop. The Panthers were able to force out Carter at second on the play but Trulli scored to make the score 7-1.

Arend stole second but Larson struck out the next batter to end the game.

The Panthers tallied eight hits in game one while the Bobcats recorded only three hits.