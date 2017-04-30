LEWISTON, Maine — The Bates baseball team hosted the Plymouth State Panthers on Sunday for a Senior Day doubleheader at Leahey Field, with the Bobcats dropping game one 7-1 and prevailing 1-0 in game two.

The Bobcats (14-12) continue their preparation for the NESCAC Championships with a visit to Maine-Farmington on Tuesdayfor a 6:00 p.m. first pitch.

Game Two: Bates 1, Plymouth State 0 (7 innings)

Sophomore Brendan Smith pitched a complete game shutout and the Bobcats earned a 1-0 victory over the Panthers in game two of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Smith (Hingham, Mass.) earned his first career victory, holding the Panthers (16-18) to just three hits, walking one and striking out five along the way.

Dallas DeFrancesco (1-2) also tossed a complete game but took the hard luck loss. He scattered five hits over six innings, allowing one run and striking out three.

After Smith (1-0) retired the side in order in the first, the Bobcats scored the only run they needed in the bottom half of the inning.

First-year Will Sylvia (Newton, Mass.) doubled to start the first for Bates. He advanced to second on a Fox ground ball and scored on an Arend grounder.

Arend recorded both runs batted in on the day for Bates. He leads the team with 15 runs batted in this season.

Smith retired the first 10 batters he faced before Richard reached on an infield single in the top of the fourth. Richard stole second and with two away, he advanced to third on a wild pitch. But Smith got Krajewski to fly out to end the inning.

Smith retired the side in order in the fifth. In the sixth, the Bobcats made some key defensive plays to maintain the lead.

Eric Leitch singled with one out. Then he attempted to steal second but Mszar gunned him down for the second out of the inning. Goulet drew a walk and successfully stole second. Richard followed with a single to right and Sylvia threw out Goulet trying to score on the play, preserving the 1-0 edge for the Bobcats.

Smith struck out the first two batters in the seventh and got Nate Frederick to ground out to end the game.