At Millinocket, Emma Alley recorded 1,000th career point and younger sister, Katherine Alley, scored a game-high 19 points to help Stearns edge Piscataquis of Guilford.

Emma Alley finished with 18 points for the Lady Minutemen.

Sara Almirante scored 20 points and Alivia Hunt added 12 for the Pirates.

Piscataquis 9 18 35 48

Stearns 18 30 37 54