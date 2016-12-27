At Milo, Bryce Gilbert notched 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Pirates of Guilford past the Patriots.

Damyan True scored 12 points and grabbed nine boards for 3-3 Piscataquis.

Devon Cuthbertson tallied 25 points and 14 rebounds and Charles Artus 11 points for 2-2 Penquis.

PCHS: Kane 3-1-9, Drew 2-0-4, Gilbert 11-1-25, True 5-2-12, White 3-1-7, Kimball, Bagley

Penquis: Valvo 1-0-3, Artus 3-3-11, Preble 2-3-7, Beckett, Martin, Thomas, Bailey 1-0-2, Cuthbertson 12-1-25

PCHS 16 24 42 57

Penquis 14 28 41 48

3-point goals: Kane 2, Gilbert 2; Artus 2, Valvo

JV: Penquis 59-22