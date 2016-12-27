BOYS BASKETBALL

Piscataquis 57 at Penquis 48

Dec. 27, 2016, at 9:31 p.m.

At Milo, Bryce Gilbert notched 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Pirates of Guilford past the Patriots.

Damyan True scored 12 points and grabbed nine boards for 3-3 Piscataquis.

Devon Cuthbertson tallied 25 points and 14 rebounds and Charles Artus 11 points for 2-2 Penquis.

PCHS: Kane 3-1-9, Drew 2-0-4, Gilbert 11-1-25, True 5-2-12, White 3-1-7, Kimball, Bagley

Penquis: Valvo 1-0-3, Artus 3-3-11, Preble 2-3-7, Beckett, Martin, Thomas, Bailey 1-0-2, Cuthbertson 12-1-25

PCHS 16 24 42 57

Penquis 14 28 41 48

3-point goals: Kane 2, Gilbert 2; Artus 2, Valvo

JV: Penquis 59-22

View stories by school

  1. Visions of legal made-in-Maine pot brownies dance in their headsVisions of legal made-in-Maine pot brownies dance in their heads
  2. Three lost snowmobilers found after overnight searchThree lost snowmobilers found after overnight search
  3. Midcoast pair accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mailMidcoast pair accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail
  4. Report: Pedestrian struck by car in Brewer dies
  5. A robot in school is pretty cool, but having Katherine Bowen back is betterA robot in school is pretty cool, but having Katherine Bowen back is better