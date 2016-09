At Milo, Colin Beckett had three goals and two assists and Dereck Thomas two goals to lead Penquis past Piscataquis of Guilford.

Peter Bishop added a goal for 3-3 Penquis. Justin Valvo had 11 saves on 20 shots.

Bryce Gilbert and Brian Moulton each had a goal plus an assist for 3-5 Piscataquis. Tyler Phebus and Sean Kimball combined for 19 saves on 32 shots.