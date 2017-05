At Howland, Brad McKechnie notched three singles and drove in four runs to lead the Howlers over the Piscataquis Community High of Guilford.

Reese Carter had two doubles and a single and Levi Thompson added two singles for 4-2 Penobscot Valley.

Tyler Soctomah had an RBI single for 0-8 PCHS.

PCHS 000 010 1 1 3

PVHS 330 212 x 11 15 1