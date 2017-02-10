At Howland, Bryce Gilbert poured in a game-high 36 points to lead the Pirates over the Howlers.

Cameron Kane and Dillon Drew added 13 and 12 points, respectively. PCHS, which finishes the regular season at 9-9, hit 11 3-pointers.

Penobscot Valley was led by Reece Carter’s 13 points and Brad McKechnie’s 9. PVHS finishes at 6-12

PCHS: Cooley, Kane 4-2-13, Drew 4-2-12, Gilbert 11-8-36, True 2-2-6, White 0-2-2, Bagley, S. Kimball, Ricken, Haley, G. Kimball 2-0-4

PVHS: Thompson 1-0-2, Lindsay, Kidon 2-2-6, Littlefield 1-0-1, McKechnie 3-1-9, Harding 1-4-7, Folster 1-0-1, Carter 4-2-13, Blish 2-0-4, Farley

PCHS 21 31 59 73

PVHS 8 21 32 43

3-pt. goals: Kane 3, Drew 2, Gilbert 6, McKechnie 2, Harding, Carter 3

JV: PCHS 57-52