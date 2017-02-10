BOYS BASKETBALL

Piscataquis 73 at Penobscot Valley 43

Feb. 10, 2017, at 9:07 p.m.

At Howland, Bryce Gilbert poured in a game-high 36 points to lead the Pirates over the Howlers.

Cameron Kane and Dillon Drew added 13 and 12 points, respectively. PCHS, which finishes the regular season at 9-9, hit 11 3-pointers.

Penobscot Valley was led by Reece Carter’s 13 points and Brad McKechnie’s 9. PVHS finishes at 6-12

PCHS: Cooley, Kane 4-2-13, Drew 4-2-12, Gilbert 11-8-36, True 2-2-6, White 0-2-2, Bagley, S. Kimball, Ricken, Haley, G. Kimball 2-0-4

PVHS: Thompson 1-0-2, Lindsay, Kidon 2-2-6, Littlefield 1-0-1, McKechnie 3-1-9, Harding 1-4-7, Folster 1-0-1, Carter 4-2-13, Blish 2-0-4, Farley

PCHS 21 31 59 73

PVHS 8 21 32 43

3-pt. goals: Kane 3, Drew 2, Gilbert 6, McKechnie 2, Harding, Carter 3

JV: PCHS 57-52

View stories by school

  1. Maine man lasts 87 days, wins $500K on History Channel survival show ‘Alone’Maine man lasts 87 days, wins $500K on History Channel survival show ‘Alone’
  2. LL Bean offers employee buyouts, ends contributions to company pension planLL Bean offers employee buyouts, ends contributions to company pension plan
  3. Maine man survives after camp explosion blows him into yardMaine man survives after camp explosion blows him into yard
  4. More snow for Maine Saturday; major nor’easter to start the weekMore snow for Maine Saturday; major nor’easter to start the week
  5. USM won’t cancel event featuring controversial GOP lawmakerUSM won’t cancel event featuring controversial GOP lawmaker