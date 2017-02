At Orono, Sara Almirante scored 17 points to lead Piscataquis of Guilford over Orono.

Alivia Hunt chipped in with 10 points for the Pirates.

Orono was led by Hannah Steelman’s 10 points.

PCHS 6 13 30 38

Orono 11 15 18 24

3-point goals: Almirante 3; Steelman 2, Baker