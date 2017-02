At Lee, the PCHS Pirates outscored Lee Academy 18-7 in the fourth quarter to pick up a pointworthy win.

Bryce Gilbert led the 8-9 Pirates of Guilford with 25 points and Cameron Kane, Damyan True, and Jarrod White all added nine.

Tony Chu tallied 14 points for 13-4 Lee and Nathan Gilman scored nine.

PCHS 16 31 39 57

Lee 10 23 44 51

JV: Lee 66-40