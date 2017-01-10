At Blue Hill, Taylor Schildroth scored 20 points and Jarrod Chase 17 as George Stevens defeated Piscataquis of Guilford.

Max Mattson chipped in with 9 points and 12 blocked shots for the Eagles.

PCHS was led by Bryce Gilbert with a game-high 25 points.

PCHS (4-5) 8 12 22 41

GSA (10-0) 14 31 46 64

PCHS: Cooly 1-0-3, Kane 1-0-3, Gilbert 10-2-25, True 3-4-10, Drew, White, Bagley, Kimball.

GSA: C. Mattson 1-0-2, Schildroth 8-3-20, M. Mattson 4-1-9, Zentz 4-0-8, Chase 7-3-17,Simmons 4-0-8, Wang, Mote, Slayton,

3-point goals: Gilbert 3; Schildroth, Cooley, Kane

JV: GSA 64-18