At Dexter, Piscataquis of Guilford plated six runs in the top of the 7th to rally for the win.

Erin Speed and Jewel Lamb combined to rack up four hits and six RBIs for the Pirates.

Megan Peach, Alyssa Brasier and Addyson Herrick each drove in a run with a double for Dexter.

PCHS 032 003 6 — 14 11 4

Dexter 107 292 9 — 12 9 3

Lamb and Goggin; Hardy, McNally (5) and Asbury