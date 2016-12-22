BOYS BASKETBALL

Piscataquis 36 at Dexter 38

Dec. 22, 2016, at 9:23 p.m.

At Dexter, Jason Campbell and Brayden Miller scored 10 points apiece as Dexter held off Piscataquis of Guilford.

Zach White added eight points for the Tigers.

Bryce Gilbert tallied 22 points for the Pirates.

PCHS 9 21 29 36

Dexter 16 26 32 38

PCHS: Gilbert 9-1-22, True 3-1-7, White 1-3-5, Kimball 1-0-2, Kane, Drew

Dexter: Miller 4-2-10, Campbell 4-0-10, White 4-0-8, Strauch 2-0-5, Cooper 2-1-5, Simcock, Perkins, Bickford

3-point goals: Kimball 3; Campbell 2, Strauch

