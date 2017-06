At Bucksport, Katelin Saunders scattered two runs on four hits while striking out 10 as the second-ranked Golden Bucks ousted No. 7 Piscataquis of Guilford.

Madysen Robichaud compiled two triples and a single and drove in a run for Bucksport. Emily Hunt singled and tripled to drive in a run. Saunders added two singles while driving in three runs.

Jewel Lamb singled three times for the Pirates.

Piscataquis 200 000 0 — 2 4 3

Bucksport 005 022 x — 9 14 2

Lamb and Goggin; Saunders and Smith