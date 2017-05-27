At Millinocket, Emma Alley tossed a four-hitter, striking out five, to lead Stearns to a five-inning win over Penquis of Milo.

Alley aided her own cause with three singles and four runs scored. Audrey Dunstan rapped a pair of singles and drove in three runs and Grace Farrington contributed two singles and two RBIs. Cassidy McLeod singled and knocked in four runs.

Katie Bolstridge had a two-run double for Penquis. Cymeria Robshaw, Faith Sickler and Lexi Goddard produced singles.

Penquis 300 00 3 4 3

Stearns 426 03 15 10 3

Alley and Guy; Valvo and Goddard.