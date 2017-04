At Dexter, winning pitcher Caitlyn Hardy tossed a four-hitter and Megan Peach and Alyssa Brasier each knocked in a pair of runs as Dexter beat Penquis of Milo in a game called after four and a half innings due to the 12-run mercy rule.

Kate Bolstridge and Megan Valvo had hits for Penquis.

Penquis 000 02 –2 4 3

Dexter 137 5x –16 8 1

Valvo, Bolstridge (2) and Rolfe; Hardy, McNally (5) and Asbury