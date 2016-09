At Greenville, Chloe Wyman scored the winning goal to pace Penquis Valley to the win.

Cymeria Robshaw connected on a PK to open the scoring for the Patriots. The Lakers tied it in the second half when Jessica Pomerleau scored off a Delanie Boone assist.

Keeper Jordan Durant had 11 saves on 14 shots for 6-0-1 Penquis. Halle Pelletier had 12 saves on 14 shots fpr 2-5 Greenville.