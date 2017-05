At Guilford, Olivia Riitano pitched a two-hitter, striking out five and walking four, and Alivia Hunt drove in a pair of runs to lead Piscataquis Community High School past Penquis of Milo.

Erin Speed tripled for the winners.

Faith Sickler and Kate Bolstridge had base hits for Penquis and Megan Valvo pitched well, striking out three.