At Guilford, Bryce Gilbert scored a game-high 35 points to lead Piscataquis to the win.

Damyan True contributed 10 points and Jarrod White eight for the 6-6 Pirates.

Devon Cuthbertson tallied 12 points for 4-8 Penquis of Milo.

Penquis: Valvo 1-0-3, Zambrano, Baker, Artus 2-1-5, Brackett 2-0-4, Witham, Martin 1-0-2, Thomas 1-0-2, Cail 2-0-4, Tucker 1-0-2, Bailey 2-1-5, Cuthbertson 6-0-12.

PCHS: Cooley, Kane 1-2-4, Drew, Gilbert 15-1-35, True 3-4-10, White 4-0-8, Bagley, Kimball, S., Ricker, Haley, Kimball, G. 0-3-3.

Penquis 8 20 32 39

PCHS 19 32 48 60

3-pt. goals: Valvo; Gilbert 4