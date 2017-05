At Howland, Leine McKechnie tossed a no-hitter while striking out 15 batters in six innings to propel the Howlers over the Patriots.

Lexi Ireland hit a double and single knocking in two runs for Penobscot Valley. Kortney McKechnie smashed two doubles getting one RBI and senior captain

Elizabeth McKinnon had a single gathering in three runs for the 5-0 Howlers.

Penquis 000 000 —0 0 3

PVHS 501 141 — 12 0 0

Valvo and Rolfe; L.McKechnie and K. McKechnie