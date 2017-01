At Howland, freshman Lexi Ireland scored 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made seven steals to lead Penobscot Valley by Penquis of Milo.

Senior Elizabeth McKinnon added 11 points for the Howlers and sophomore Judy King added eight points, seven assists and five steals.Cam

Camryn Rolfe paced Penquis with 13 points.

Penquis 11 20 27 40

PVHS 13 28 35 50