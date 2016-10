At Howland, Austin Rancourt knocked in a pair of goals to lead Penobscot Valley past Penquis of Milo.

Zach Doore and Brad McKechnie added a goal apiece and Reece Carter two assists for the 5-2-2 Howlers. Jaeden Folster had five saves on eight shots.

Justin Valvo saved 11 of 23 shots for 3-4 Penquis.