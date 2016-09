At Lee, Nur Tailaiti had two first-half goals for the Pandas as they held off Penquis of Milo.

Randy McLeod and Hoang Chu netted second-half goals for the 2-2 Pandas. Mike Noyes and Yared Mamo added assists. Matty Knowles had eight saves on 16 shots.

Colin Beckett and Jeremy Martin had the goals for 1-2 Penquis. Cameron Bailey saved 12 of 24 shots.