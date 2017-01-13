At Stacyville, Penquis of Milo used a 25-8 second quarter scoring advantage and held off a late charge by the Cougars to earn the victory.

Charles Artus led the Patriots with 14 points while Colin Beckett netted 11 and Clayton Preble 10.

Hunter Craig scored 18 points and John McNally contributed 16 for the Cougars.

Penquis: Artus 4-4-14, Preble 3-4-10, Beckett 4-3-11, Valvo 3-0-7, Cuthbertson 4-1-9, Cail 0-2-2, Martin 0-1-1, Bailey

Katahdin: Craig 9-0-18, McNally 7-0-16, Guiggey 4-0-9, Otero 1-0-2

Penquis: 6 31 39 54

Katahdin: 9 17 28 45

3-point goals: C. Artus 2, J. Valvo; J. McNally 2, B. Guiggey