At Greenville, Amber Benway recorded a triple, double, two singles and five RBIs to power the Lakers by the Penquis Patriots of Milo.

Sierra Bussell chipped in with a triple, double and four RBIs for the Lakers (3-2) while Lily and Halle Pelletier combined on the pitching duties.

Cymeria Robishaw and Katelyn Bolstridge each had two singles for the Patriots (0-4).

Penquis 431 001 0 — 9

Greenville 013 534 x — 16

M. Valvo and C. Rolfe; L. Pelletier, H. Pelletier (4) and Breton