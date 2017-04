At Milo, Charles Artus hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the patriots to victory over the Lakers.

Doug Kane went 4-for-4 at the plate for Greenville.

Greenville 100 000 0 — 1

Penquis 100 000 1 — 2

Bjork, Caiazzo (7) and Pratt; Martin, Beckett (6) and Bailey