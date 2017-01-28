BOYS BASKETBALL

Penquis 42 at George Stevens Acad. 75

Jan. 28, 2017, at 10:27 p.m.

At Blue Hill, Taylor Schildroth hit 1,000 career points in a 25-point effort as the Eagles rolled.

Max Mattson added 15 points for 15-0 George Stevens.

Devon Cuthbertson paced 4-9 Penquis of Milo with 14 points.

Penquis: (4-9) Baker 1-1-3, Artus 2-1-6, Thomas 3-0-7, Cail 3-0-7, Bailey 2-1-5, Cuthbertson 6-2-14, Valvo, Zambrano, Witham, Martin, Tucker

GSA: (15-0) Cole 1-1-3, Wang 1-0-2, C. Mattson 0-6-6, Schildroth 7-9-25, M. Mattson 4-5-13, Dannenberg 3-0-8, Chase 3-2-8, Simmons 1-0-2, Mote, Slayton, McKenney

Penquis 9 18 25 42

GSA 25 52 66 75

3-Point Goals: Thomas, Caill; Schildroth 2, Dannenberg 2, Artus

View stories by school

  1. Second Camden official resigns over Snow Bowl snafuSecond Camden official resigns over Snow Bowl snafu
  2. Bangor woman faces 23 charges in credit card scamBangor woman faces 23 charges in credit card scam
  3. Bonny Eagle cheerleading coach accused of inappropriate contact with studentBonny Eagle cheerleading coach accused of inappropriate contact with student
  4. NexxLinx in Orono to lay off 109 employeesNexxLinx in Orono to lay off 109 employees
  5. State senator’s son dies after crash with tanker truck in PhilipsState senator’s son dies after crash with tanker truck in Philips