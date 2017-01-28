At Blue Hill, Taylor Schildroth hit 1,000 career points in a 25-point effort as the Eagles rolled.

Max Mattson added 15 points for 15-0 George Stevens.

Devon Cuthbertson paced 4-9 Penquis of Milo with 14 points.

Penquis: (4-9) Baker 1-1-3, Artus 2-1-6, Thomas 3-0-7, Cail 3-0-7, Bailey 2-1-5, Cuthbertson 6-2-14, Valvo, Zambrano, Witham, Martin, Tucker

GSA: (15-0) Cole 1-1-3, Wang 1-0-2, C. Mattson 0-6-6, Schildroth 7-9-25, M. Mattson 4-5-13, Dannenberg 3-0-8, Chase 3-2-8, Simmons 1-0-2, Mote, Slayton, McKenney

Penquis 9 18 25 42

GSA 25 52 66 75

3-Point Goals: Thomas, Caill; Schildroth 2, Dannenberg 2, Artus