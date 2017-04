At Dexter, Tylor Handy and Matt Hanscome each singled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Dexter past Penquis of Milo.

Brayden Miller had a hit and scored three times for the winners.

Cam Bailey and Justin Valvo each singled and scored a run for Penquis.

Penquis 0 0 0 4 0 0 0– 4 7 7

Dexter 1 0 7 0 5 0 x — 13 7 3

Martin, Volvo (4), and Beckett; Stone, Richards (5) and Richards