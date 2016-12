At Dexter, Brayden Miller’s 12-point effort led Dexter past Penquis of Milo.

Jason Campbell added eight points for the Tigers, who outscored Penquis 13-3 in the fourth quarter.

Charles Artus led all scorers with 13 points for Penquis.

Penquis – Artus 5-1-13, Preble 2-0-4, Valvo 1-0-2, Beckett 1-0-2, Cuthbeton 1-0-2, Thomas 1-0-2, Barley 0-1-1

Dexter – Miller 5-2-12, Campbell 4-0-8, Strauch 1-3-6, White 3-0-6, Bickford 2-0-4, Perkins 0-2-2

Penquis 7 14 23 26

Dexter 8 16 25 38

3-point goals: Atrus 2; Strauch