At Jeffrey Parola Field in Dexter, Camryn Rolfe scored four goals and Cymeria Robshaw added the other to propel Penquis to the win.

Jordan Durant made 15 save on 19 shots for Penquis.

Addyson Herrick scored for Dexter off an assist from Danielle Cummings. Reaghan Patterson made 10 saves on 22 shots.