At Corinth, Emma Campbell and Alyse Campbell each recorded three hits as Central beat Penquis.

Lexi Reardon, Sidney Potvin and Rachel Smith added two hits apiece for Central.

Megan Valro paced Penquis of Milo with three single and a double. Camryn Rolfe, Faith Sickler, Kate Bolstridge and Lexi Goddard all tallied three hits.

Penquis 310 110 4 — 10

Central 003 810 x — 12

Valro and Rolfe; Reardon and Speed