At Searsport,Barrett Grant scored 19 of his game high 25 points in the 4th quarter to propel the host Vikings to a come from behind win over the Howlers of Howland.

Liam MacMillan chipped in with 11 points for the 4-2 Vikings.

Grant Kidon led the 2-3 Howlers with 21 points.

PVHS 9 18 27 47

Searsport 6 17 25 49