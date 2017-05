At Millinocket, Leine McKechnie recorded 13 strikeouts and hit two home runs, driving in four runs, as Penobscot Valley of Howland triumphed.

Lexie Ireland doubled and tripled for the Howlers.

Audrey Dunstan singled and scored for Stearns.

PVHS 201 200 2 — 7 8 1

Stearns 001 000 0 — 1 3 2