At Millinocket, the Howlers plated four eighth-inning runs to defeat Stearns.

Levi Thompson tallied two hits and Jonny Littlefield and Brandon Blish one apiece for Penobscot Valley of Howland.

Seth Garbin tripled and singled for Stearns.

Penobscot Valley 100 000 04 — 5

Stearns 000 100 02 — 1