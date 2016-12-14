At Millinocket, Katherine Alley tossed in 21 points and sister Emma Allen scored 20 to lead Stearns past Penobscot Valley of Howland.

Peighton Ingersoll contributed 11 points and Mackenzie Carter netted 10 more for the Minutemen.

Judy King and Lexi Ireland scored 12 points apiece for Penobscot Valley.

PVHS: Ireland 4-4-12, King 4-1-12, Buck 1-0-2, Moon 1-0-2

Stearns: K. Alley 7-7-21 E. Alley 6-6-20, Ingersoll 4-1-11, Carter 5-0-10, Farquhar 1-0-2, Stanley 3-2-8, Russell 1-2-4, Lane 1-0-2

3-pt. goals: King 3; E. Alley 2, Ingersoll 2

PVHS 5 15 24 28

Stearns 22 48 70 78