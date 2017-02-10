GIRLS BASKETBALL

Penobscot Valley 39 at Piscataquis 38

Feb. 10, 2017, at 7:53 p.m.

At Guilford, Alexis Ireland scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, including the front end of a one-and-one with 4.7 seconds left, to help lift the Howlers to victory.

Judy King chipped in with 9 points for Penobscot Valley of Howland.

Erin Speed scored 16 points and Alivia Hunt and Sara Almirante posted 9 each for Piscataquis Community.

PVHS: Buck, Harding, McKinnon1-0-2, King 3-0-9 Ireland 4-9-17, McKechnie 3-0-7, Whitten, Moon 1-0-2

PCHS: Speed 5-4-16, Lamb, Harris, Hunt 3-3-9, Lemieux 1-0-2, 4-1-9, Riitano 1-0-2

PVHS 6 14 22 39

PCHS 9 20 30 38

3-pt. goals: King 3, Speed 2

