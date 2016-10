At Guilford, the Piscataquis Community Pirates jumped out to a two-goal lead but the Penobscot Valley Howlers equalized as the teams battled to a double-overtime stalemate.

Dillon Drew and Bryce Gilbert each scored a goal for PCHS and goalkeeper Tyler Febus finished with 17 saves on 23 shots.

Brady Harding and Brad McKechnie each scored a goal for the Howlers, with Zach Doore assisting on both. Jaeden Folster finished with 23 saves on 30 shots.