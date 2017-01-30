At Milo, Grant Kidon hit three foul shots with no time on the clock to win the game for Penobscot Valley Howlers.

Kidon was fouled shooting a 3-pointer at the buzzer and stepped up and knocked down all three shots down. He had 26 points to lead the Howlers (5-9) and Brandon Blish chipped in with 11.

Charles Artus had a game-high 28 points and Devon Cuthbertson had 16 points for Penquis (4-10).

PVHS: Wood 2-0-4, Thompson 0-1-1, Kidon 8-8-26, Littlefield 2-2-6, McKennie 2-0-4, Harding 0-1-1, Folster 1-0-2, Carter 1-0-3, Blish 5-0-11

Penquis: Valvo 1-1-4, Artus 10-7-28, Preble 2-1-6, Martin, Thomas 0-1-1, Cail, Bailey 1-0-2, Cuthbertson 8-0-16

PVHS 11 27 37 58

Penquis 5 23 39 57

3-pt. goals: Kidon 2, Carter, Blish, Valvo, Artus, Preble