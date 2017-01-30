BOYS BASKETBALL

Penobscot Valley 58 at Penquis 57

Jan. 30, 2017, at 10:51 p.m.

At Milo, Grant Kidon hit three foul shots with no time on the clock to win the game for Penobscot Valley Howlers.

Kidon was fouled shooting a 3-pointer at the buzzer and stepped up and knocked down all three shots down. He had 26 points to lead the Howlers (5-9) and Brandon Blish chipped in with 11.

Charles Artus had a game-high 28 points and Devon Cuthbertson had 16 points for Penquis (4-10).

PVHS: Wood 2-0-4, Thompson 0-1-1, Kidon 8-8-26, Littlefield 2-2-6, McKennie 2-0-4, Harding 0-1-1, Folster 1-0-2, Carter 1-0-3, Blish 5-0-11

Penquis: Valvo 1-1-4, Artus 10-7-28, Preble 2-1-6, Martin, Thomas 0-1-1, Cail, Bailey 1-0-2, Cuthbertson 8-0-16

PVHS     11 27 37   58

Penquis 5 23 39    57

3-pt. goals: Kidon 2, Carter, Blish, Valvo, Artus, Preble

View stories by school

  1. KKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capitalKKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capital
  2. Philanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monumentPhilanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monument
  3. ‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust
  4. Protests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration orderProtests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration order
  5. Maine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilitiesMaine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilities