Penobscot Valley 13 at Lee Acad. 6

April 19, 2017, at 5:49 p.m.

At Lee, Johnny Littlefield and Jaeden Folster pitched a combined 6-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead Penobscot Valley to a season opening win overr Lee Academy.

Folster had a 2 run single and Reese Carter added an RBI single for the Howlers . Littlefield pitched the first 4 innings and Folster the last 3.

Lee Academy was led by Nathan Gilman and Randy McLeod who both singled and doubled .

PVHS (1-0) 2 1 4 0 0 1 5 13 3 2

Lee ( 0-1) 2 1 0 0 1 0 2 6 6 7

Littlefield, Folster (5) and McKechni ; Chu, McLeod (3) , Noyes (7) and Knowles

