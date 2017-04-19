At Lee, Johnny Littlefield and Jaeden Folster pitched a combined 6-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead Penobscot Valley to a season opening win overr Lee Academy.

Folster had a 2 run single and Reese Carter added an RBI single for the Howlers . Littlefield pitched the first 4 innings and Folster the last 3.

Lee Academy was led by Nathan Gilman and Randy McLeod who both singled and doubled .

PVHS (1-0) 2 1 4 0 0 1 5 13 3 2

Lee ( 0-1) 2 1 0 0 1 0 2 6 6 7

Littlefield, Folster (5) and McKechni ; Chu, McLeod (3) , Noyes (7) and Knowles